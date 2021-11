Mathura (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) Two men were killed and four others injured in an accident near Bajna bridge on National Highway-2 here, officials said on Monday.

A speeding truck first hit a man, identified as Ankit, and then a loader tempo, the officials said.

Ankit, a resident of Agra who worked as a driver, died in the accident, they said.

One person sitting in the tempo, identified as Mathura resident Lalluram, died on the spot while four people were injured, police said.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving behind his vehicle, Deputy SP Ram Mohan Sharma said.

The injured were taken to the district hospital, the DSP said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

