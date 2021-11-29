Pune, November 29: In another case of hit-and-run, an unidentified vehicle knocked down an elderly pedestrian on the Mumbai-Satara Highway stretch. The incident took place at around 11:45 pm when the deceased was crossing the highway on foot.

As per the reports, the deceased has been identified as Nishad Shenai. Reportedly, he was crossing the highway near the intercity bus halting spot, when an unidentified speeding vehicle hit him and fled. The victim was a resident of Mandar Society in Sahakarnagar. Punjab: Two Girls Run Over By Speeding Vehicle Driven By Cop In Jalandhar, One Dead; Incident Caught on CCTV.

“Passersby rushed the victim to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the attending doctors. The victim was a labourer who was going home after work. The vehicles on the six-lane highway often tend to overspeed and we are on the lookout for the driver," reported Hindustan Times, quoting investigating inspector Tukaram Khadke as saying.

As per the reports, A case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 132(1)(c), 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against an unknown person(s) at Hinjewadi police station.

