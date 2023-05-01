Bhadohi (UP), May 1 (PTI) Two youths were killed and one injured when two speeding motorcycles collided head-on at the Ghosia overbridge in the Aurai area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

The victims have been identified as 17-year-old Pradeep Kumar and 26-year-old Puneet Shukla, they said.

Shukla had gone shopping ahead of his brother's wedding, scheduled for May 10, Aurai police station SHO Nagendra Pratap Singh said.

Kumar and his neighbour Ravi (22) were also going to the market when their motorcycles collided head-on at the Ghosia overbridge, he said.

The police took the injured victims to a nearby government hospital where doctors declared Kumar dead. Shukla was referred to Varanasi for treatment but succumbed on the way, they police said.

Ravi is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, they added.

The pair's bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Singh said.

