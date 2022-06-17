Gonda (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) Two people were killed while a minor was injured after a pickup truck hit a cycle and a motorcycle here on Friday, police said.

At around 7 am, a truck hit two vehicles before falling into a shallow ditch on the side of the road, Station House Officer (SHO) Chandra Paratap Singh said.

Babban Maurya (48), who was on the motorcycle, and Chete (25) who was riding the cycle were killed, whereas Maurya's daughter suffered injuries, the SHO said.

The injured minor was admitted to a hospital, Singh said.

The truck driver fled from the spot, the SHO said, adding that efforts are on to identify and arrest him.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.

