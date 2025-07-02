Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 2 (ANI): Two staff members of the Howrah Municipal Corporation died on the spot after a tree fell on them while reading a newspaper in West Bengal's Howrah, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident in which another staff member was injured took place under the Howrah Municipal Corporation area.

Howrah Municipal Corporation Chairman, Sujoy Chakraborty, told reporters, "...Our 3 staff members were sitting on the roadside, reading a newspaper. A tree fell on them. Two of our staff members, Noor and Mahadev, died on the spot, and the third staff member got injured..."

"It was an unfortunate incident. We are with the families of the deceased. We will provide the financial assistance to the families..." (ANI)

More details awaited (ANI)

