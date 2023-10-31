Sehore (MP), Oct 31 (PTI) Two persons were killed and seven injured in a collision between three vehicles on the Bhopal-Indore Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred between 11 pm and midnight on Monday when two trucks and a van collided near Sekda Khedi, Kotwali police station in-charge Vikas Khichi said.

Also Read | We Have To Make India a Developed Country in Next 25 Years, Says PM Narendra Modi While Addressing National Unity Day Event in Gujarat (Watch Video).

Two persons died, and seven were injured in the collision, he said.

Two persons were brought dead to the district hospital, while those injured are undergoing treatment, said Dr A S Dhakad, the duty doctor at the hospital.

Also Read | IAF Officer Accused in Sexual Assault Case Turns Himself Before Bhubaneshwar Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)