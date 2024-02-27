Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 27 (ANI): Two persons were killed and three others were injured in a tragic accident that occurred in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A van in which they were travelling from Reasi to Thub skidded off the road near Thub village and plunged into a deep gorge.

Following the incident, police and residents immediately launched a rescue operation. The injured were evacuated from the vehicle and rushed to the District Hospital Reasi. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced two of the injured dead upon arrival.

The three remaining individuals are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Their condition is being monitored by medical professionals.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident and have not yet released any further details. (ANI)

