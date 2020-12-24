Mandi (HP), Dec 24 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman and her 12-year-old niece died while her husband was injured on Thursday after their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Komal and her niece Isha. Komal's husband, Nitish Sharma (32), was admitted to the district hospital in Kullu, Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri said.

The SP said all of them were from Haryana's Faridabad and were headed for Kullu from Mandi via Kataula when the accident took place at Rehla Ropa.

