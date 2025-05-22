New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Two minors drowned while two are missing after being swept away by strong water currents while bathing in a canal in outer north Delhi on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

The incident occured around 12 pm in the Munak canal, which carries water from Haryana to Delhi. The four minors had entered the canal for a swim, when they were caught in the swift currents, the official said.

"Rescue teams were immediately deployed, including personnel from the fire brigade, local police and disaster response units," he said.

Two bodies were recovered, while efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining minors. The identities of the victims are being verified, he added.

