Jammu, Oct 8 (PTI) Two students of a 'Nari Niketan' in the border district of Rajouri have been selected for the post of constable in Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said.

The students were admitted to the Nari Niketan in 2011 and completed their studies while staying there, they said.

While Punam Devi completed her graduation followed by a diploma in computer operation, programming assistant and fashion designing, Sonia Kousser completed a two-year diploma in draftsmen (civil), one year diploma in computer software and one year diploma in tourism after her graduation, the officials said.

Both the students expressed gratitude to the Social Welfare Department (SWD) for providing them the "best possible" facilities and guidance that led to their selection.

Commissioner Secretary, SWD, Sheetal Nanda congratulated the students and said their selection will inspire other candidates staying in Bal Ashrams and Nari Niketans across the Union Territory.

Director General, SWD, Jammu, Vivek Sharma said an enabling environment is being created in all the institutions of the department to pave the way for overall development of the enrolled students.

"More facilities for the welfare of the students are in offing and shall be made available to the enrolled students in due course of time,” he said.

