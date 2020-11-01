Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], November 1 (ANI): Two Naxals were arrested during combing operations at Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana.

Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem District stated, "On receipt of reliable information about the movements of armed underground Naxals in the forest area of Thirlapuram of Pinapaka Mandal under the limits of Edulla Bayyaram police station on October 31, police conducted combing operations."

After combing operations, the Naxals were arrested. They are identified as Madavi Mangalu alias Jilalu (35) and Madakam Desi (20)

Police seized a Barmar gun, three pen drives, one card reader, four connectors, 14 Gelatin sticks, 3 detonators, 1 tiffin box, 75 metres wire, three 1.5 V batteries and one mobile phone and Naxal literature books from their possession.

Mangalu has 60 criminal cases of murder, blasting of land mines, kidnapping, bank robberies and assault cases, etc registered against him in various police stations. 17 cases are registered against Madakam Desi in the various police stations. Both of them are involved in extremist offences in Bijapur, Sukma and Bastar districts of Chhattisgarh state. (ANI)

