Kesaria, the assembly constituency of Bihar based in East Champaran district, is a keen contest between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal (United). The seat is scheduled to go to polls in the second phase of elections, which will be held on November 3. The results would be declared by the Election Commission on November 10.

Kesaria is among the 94 vidhan sabha segments that will be contested in the second round of the elections. In the last assembly polls held in 2015, the seat was wrested from the BJP by RJD leader Dr Rajesh Kumar. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 2 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

The RJD, a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan, was allowed to retain the seat by the grand alliance. The party has fielded Santosh Kushwaha from the constituency. From the NDA camp, the seat was allocated to the JD(U), which issued the ticket to Shalini Mishra.

The poll battle in Bihar is considered a close contest, despite the opinion polls ahead of the elections largely predicting a return for the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA government. The pre-poll surveys, while giving an edge to the ruling coalition, projected an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

