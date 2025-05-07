Patna, May 7 (PTI) Two senior leaders of the ruling NDA in Bihar on Wednesday joined the Congress, months ahead of the assembly polls.

Anil Singh, a former BJP leader, and Shambhu Patel, who was with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), were inducted into the Congress by state unit president Rajesh Kumar.

Rajesh Kumar said it was a homecoming for Singh, whose father Ram Raj Singh had served as a minister when the party ruled the state. Singh has himself represented the now-abolished Chandi assembly seat twice, first on a Congress ticket and later as an MLA of the Samata Party, the JD(U)'s previous avatar.

Patel, who is a former JD(U) state general secretary, said he was feeling stifled in the party headed by the CM.

The BPCC president asserted that the induction of Singh and Patel will give a boost to the Congress ahead of the assembly elections due later this year.

