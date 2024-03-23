Thane, Mar 23 (PTI) Navi Mumbai police seized 514 grams of MD powder with an estimated cost of Rs 11.40 lakh from two Nigerian nationals in Kharghar and arrested them, an official said on Saturday.

The duo, identified as Sunday Ejiko Oxoagu and Peter Munachimso Nwofor, was picked up with the contraband on Friday evening behind a residential complex, he said.

Police have registered a case of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway.

