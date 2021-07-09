New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Two onlookers died in a firing incident, which was reported on Thursday by unidentified persons on Thursday in the Bara Hindu Rao area of Delhi, said police on Friday.

"The firing took place twice, following a clash between two parties. Two onlookers dead, one identified," said DCP (North) Anto Alphonse, Delhi Police.

The incident was reported around 9:21 pm.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

