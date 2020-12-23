Firozabad (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) Two labourers working on a bridge were run over by an unidentified vehicle in a town in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, both aged around 26, were working on a bridge in Shikohabad when the accident took place, Circle Officer Baldev Singh said.

He said efforts were underway to identify them.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

