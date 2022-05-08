Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 8 (ANI): Two persons were arrested on Saturday with drugs procured through Darknet and cryptocurrency.

In pursuance of STF, a case has been registered under sections 20 (b), 22 (c) and 29 NDPS Act.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind Calls for Mindset of Becoming Job-Creators, Instead of Job-Seekers.

The main mastermind Deversh More aged 24, son of Navin More of Kolkata, who had been evading arrest since then, was arrested by a team of STF, Kolkata Police from Bhubaneshwar on Saturday.

He was produced in court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till May 11. (ANI)

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Rapes Mentally Challenged Niece; Booked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)