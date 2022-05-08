Ludhiana, May 8: Crimes against women continue to rise. A 29-year-old man was booked for sexually assaulting his mentally challenged teenaged niece in Sanjay Gandhi Colony on Saturday.

The victim’s mother said, “I had gone out for some work, leaving my 14-year-old daughter, who has been mentally challenged since birth at home. However, when I returned, I saw my brother-in-law raping my daughter. I raised the alarm, after which he fled.”

“It is unclear for how long he had been sexually assaulting her,” she added. Delhi Shocker: 20-Year-Old Beaten to Death in Bindapur; 9 Arrested

Hindustan Times quoted, Sub-inspector Arvinder Singh, who is investigating the case as saying, “The accused works at a private bank on ad hoc basis. He is a bachelor and had been staying in the same house as the victim. We suspect that he had been sexually abusing his niece for a long time, but the victim is unable to provide a statement.”

A case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

