Itanagar, Jul 2 (PTI) Four persons, including two policemen, were arrested from Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar for allegedly being involved in a drug smuggling racket, a senior officer said on Saturday. Over 90 gram of heroin was recovered from two of the accused, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen apprehended two persons from an area near Ramakrishna Mission Hospital here on Thursday and seized 91.69 gram heroin from their possession, Capital SP Jimmy Chiram said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Constable Found Dead in Car in Prashant Vihar.

The two are residents of Papum Pare and Lower Subansiri districts.

"During interrogation, they named the two policemen who are part of the racket. Our team verified whether the security personnel were involved in it or not before taking any action" the SP said.

Also Read | Udaipur Murder Accused Not Its Member, BJP Denies Congress Allegation.

Two constables, one each from the state police and the 4th India Reserve Battalion, were arrested after a vehicle, used for delivery of the contraband, and Rs 32,000 in cash were seized from their possession, the officer said.

All the four accused have been booked under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the case has been registered at Itanagar Police Station, he said.

Efforts are being made to identify other suppliers, the SP said.

Chiram also urged people to support the police in its fight against drug supply by giving information of such illegal trade.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)