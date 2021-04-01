Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Two persons including a shop owner and his servant were shot dead by unidentified people, police said on Wednesday.

"Two people, including a shop owner and his servant, have been shot dead by a few unidentified people in Gorakhpur district's Gagaha area," Dinesh Kumar, Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said on Wednesday.

"The FIR is registered and teams have been formed to search for the accused," the SSP said. (ANI)

