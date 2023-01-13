Kurukshetra, Jan 13 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly chopping off the hands of a Karnal resident and fleeing with the severed body parts, police here said on Friday.

The victim, identified as Jugnu, was seated at a restaurant with a woman on Monday when the assailants arrived in two vehicles and attacked him, they said.

Following the alleged attack, the accused fled with the severed hands while the woman who was accompanying him also escaped.

Jugnu was admitted to PGIMER-Chandigarh, the police added.

Addressing a press conference here, Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said the two accused had been nabbed from the Kaithal-Kurukshetra border when they were travelling in their car on Friday.

The duo has been identified as Hardeep Singh and Anil -- both residents of Jind district. Two sugarcane cutters allegedly used in the crime were also seized from them.

According to preliminary interrogation, eight persons were involved in the alleged attack. The police are also trying to find the whereabouts of the woman, Bhoria said.

Jugnu was out on bail in a 2020 attempt to murder case registered in Karnal, he added.

