Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): Two terrorists killed in encounter terrorists in Hardumir, Tral area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Ansar Gazwat uL Hind (AuGH), said police.

The terrorists have been identified as Nadeem Bhat and Rasool, both involved in several terror incidents including IED blast and grenade throwing.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Terrorists Killed in 2 Separate Encounters in South Kashmir in 12 Hours.

"Tral Encounter Update: Killed terrorists identified as Nadeem Bhat and Rasool @ Adil, an IED expert, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit AuGH. 02 AK rifles recovered. Both were involved in several #terror incidents including IED blast and grenade throwing," Kashmir Zone Police quoted IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar in a tweet.

Earlier today, two terrorists, belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, have been killed in an encounter that broke out in the Chowgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Public Meeting in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on December 27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)