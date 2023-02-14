Aurangabad (Maha), Feb 14 (PTI) Two 26-month-old tigresses born in the Siddharth Zoo here would be transferred to a zoo in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on February 19, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | IT Survey at BBC Offices in Delhi, Mumbai: Union Minister Anurag Thakur Says 'No One Above Law'.

In return, the Siddharth Zoo will get an emu, jackal, Indian crested porcupine and a hornbill, he said.

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2023: 40 Couples Say 'I Do', Tied the Knot on V-Day at Marriage Registrar's Office in Pune.

The Kamala Nehru Zoo of Ahmedabad would be the new home of tigresses Pratibha and Ranjana, said civic veterinary officer Shahid Shaikh.

The zoo decided to send them to Ahmedabad as it has tigresses in excess numbers, Shaikh said.

The zoo will still have ten tigers including three white ones, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)