Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) Two women were killed in a fire that broke out in the basement of an electric part manufacturing unit in the industrial area here on Monday, police said.

Five women were rescued by the firefighters from the unit and were rushed to the government medical college and hospital in sector 32, they said.

However, two women later died of asphyxiation, police said, adding fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

The cause behind the incident has not been ascertained yet and an investigation is underway, they said. PTI CHS VSD

