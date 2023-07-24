Bengaluru, July 24: The Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (K-RIDE) has prepared a new proposal of 452-km length to extend the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) to nearby cities and towns and has sought the approval of the Railways Ministry to conduct the pre-feasibility study, a state government statement said.

Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil said that the new proposal puts forth the plan to extend the BSRP network to Kolara, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Bangarapete, Hosuru, and Gauribidanur cities.

As per the proposal, the extension would be considered as Phase 2 and the total length is 452 km. It proposes extending the facility from Devanahalli to Kolar along Corridor 1 (107 km), Chikkabanavara to Tumkur via Dabaspet along Corridor 2 (55 km), Kengeri to Mysuru along Corridor 3 (125 km), and Whitefield to Bangarpete along Corridor 3 (45 km), Heelalige to Hosuru along Corridor 4 (23 km) and Rajanukunte to Gauribidhanuru via Doddaballapur along Corridor 4 (52 km). Besides, it proposes a new 'Corridor 2A' from Chikkabanavara to Magadi (45 km).

The existing project of the BSRP has 4 corridors covering a length of 148.17 km. It comprises KSR Bengaluru City to Devanahalli (Corridor 1, 41.4 km), Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara (Corridor 2, 25.01 km), Kengeri to Whitefield (Corridor 3, 25.01 km), and Heelalige to Rajanukunte (Corridor 4, 46.25 km).

Patil had advised the officials of K-RIDE during the BSRP review meeting held in early June to prepare a revised proposal extending the BSRP to include the above-mentioned places. This would facilitate hassle-free commutes for the people and enable industrial development in the region, he had opined.

While seeking the approval of the Ministry it has been mentioned that the Commissioner, DULT (the nodal authority to regulate and coordinate urban mobility initiatives in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Area) had also suggested K-RIDE to consider extending the current BSRP network from Heelalige to Chandapura, Kengeri to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda layout (BDA), Challaghatta and further suggested to start the process of preparing DPR for the extension of suburban rail to satellite towns.

