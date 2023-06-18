New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Two women were allegedly shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi's R K Puram area early Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), they said.

Also Read | Delhi Firing: Sisters Succumb to Gunshot Injuries While Saving Brother From Armed Assailants in RK Puram, Accused Absconding.

Police said they received a call around 4.40 am from the victims' brother saying that his sisters were shot at in Ambedkar Basti.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said, "Acting on information received, our police team reached the spot wherein it was found that two women were shot and shifted to SJ hospital where they died."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man's Body Chopped in Three Parts Found Near Lal Imli Mill in Kanpur After Three Days, Probe Underway.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants were after the victims' brother and the motive behind the incident seems to be a monetary dispute, he said.

"We have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and investigation is underway to nab the suspects," the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)