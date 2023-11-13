Patna (Bihar) [India], November 13 (ANI): Two workers were found dead after a massive fire broke out at a slipper warehouse in Bihar's Patna city, police said on Monday.

As per police, both victims were residents of Jamui district in Bihar.

"Two workers were found dead after a massive fire engulfed a slipper warehouse in Patna city on Sunday. The incident took place at the Hazari Mohalla of the Khajekalan Police Station area," police said.

Police said that the blaze was so massive that flames spread all around the area after which the local people called the police and fire officials.

Shortly after, several fire units, vehicles and police reached the spot, after which efforts were made to control the fire.

"During the relief operations, the fire officials discovered that two workers of the slipper warehouse had become victims of the fire incident and died," they said.

The reason for the blaze has still not been ascertained, but there has been loss of life and property in the incident, they said.

Police further informed that the families of both deceased have been informed about this incident. (ANI)

