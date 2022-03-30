New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Two workers died on Wednesday evening after they fell into a six-foot-deep pit while working at a sewage treatment plant in the east Delhi's Kondli area, police said.

The incident took place day after four persons died after falling into a sewer in northwest Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Asks Rewa SP To 'Use Bulldozer To Demolish House of Rape Accused'.

The deceased were identified as Nitesh (25) and Yashdev (35), both natives of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Police said they got information around 5pm that two persons working at the plant in Dallupura fell into a pit.

Also Read | Supreme Court Orders Detention of Man For A Day Till The Rising Of The Court For Forging Medical Certificate Seeking Extension Of Time To Surrender.

“A team from New Ashok Nagar police station reached the spot and found that two persons have fallen into a pit at the plant. They were taken out with the help of fire personnel and rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

Police said that legal action is being taken.

The fire department said that the rescue operation was started after they received information that two persons fell into a pit. It was a six-foot-deep pit, the fire department officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)