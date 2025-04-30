Aligarh/Agra, Apr 30 (PTI) The Aligarh Police on Wednesday arrested the owner of a tyre repair shop in connection with the recent attack on the cavalcade of Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman.

Also Read | Amul Milk Price Hiked: After Mother Dairy, Amul Hikes Milk Prices by INR 2 per Litre; Check Latest Prices of Amul Standard, Amul Gold and Other Variants Here.

The accused, identified as Brijendra Kumar, allegedly supplied the tyres used by protestors during the attack.

Following the incident, the police had registered a case against 15 unidentified individuals. However, no further arrests have been made so far.

Also Read | Who Was Misha Agrawal? All About Social Media Influencer Who Died by Suicide 2 Days Before Her 25th Birthday Due to Decrease in Followers.

Superintendent of Police (Aligarh City) M Shekhar Pathak told reporters that investigators are analysing CCTV footage to identify the culprits and expect a breakthrough soon.

The attack had sparked controversy after senior Karni Sena leaders publicly claimed responsibility, saying they intended to stop the MP's vehicle to "discuss certain issues".

Meanwhile, senior SP leader Shivpal Yadav, who was in Agra on Wednesday, criticised the state government for its "inaction" against Karni Sena members. "The attack on Ramji Lal Suman took place at the behest of the government. They are not taking any action against Karni Sena despite their public admission," Yadav told the media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)