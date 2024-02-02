Dehradun, February 2: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who received the draft of the Uniform Civil Code under the leadership of retired judge Ranjana Prakash Desai on Friday, informed that the draft report consists of 740 pages and has four volumes, which include suggestions from 2,33,000 people in the state.

Uttarakhand CM was addressing a press conference after receiving a copy of draft on Friday when he said, "The village, which is known as the last village of India, but the PM has referred to it as the first village, so the committee started the work of taking suggestions from their only, and at 43 places, vox pox has been taken. A total of 2,33,000 people gave suggestions on it which includes 10 per cent families of Uttarkhand. The draft report is about 740 pages long and is in 4 volumes. We will examine the report and then move ahead during assembly session." Uniform Civil Code: UCC Draft Submitted to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Today.

Dhami further said, "I've received the draft; it will be examined, and then it will be implemented. We had promised the people of Uttarakhand during the state elections, and they formed our government. So we are keeping that promise. We hope other states will also implement it."

The Chief Minister said that, as per our promise, in the first cabinet meeting immediately after the formation of the government, we had decided to constitute an expert committee to frame a Uniform Civil code, and on May 27, 2022, retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai A five-member committee was formed under the leadership of former Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court Pramod Kohli, former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Shatrughan Singh, Vice Chancellor of Doon University Surekha Dangwal and social worker Manu Gaur were included in the committee. UCC in Uttarakhand: Drafting Committee Members Hand Over Draft Report on Uniform Civil Code to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun (Watch Video).

Two sub-committees were also formed by the committee. Out of which the work of one sub-committee was to prepare the draft of the "Code". The work of the second sub-committee was to invite suggestions from the residents of the state and also to establish a dialogue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)