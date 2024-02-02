Months after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s announcement of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in State, the UCC Committee Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai along with the drafting committee members hand over the UCC draft report to the latter. The draft report on implementation of UCC in state was handed over to Dhami in a program organized at Mukhya Sevak Sadan. ‘UCC Committee Completed its Draft’: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Informs While Addressing 'NaMo Nav Matdata Sammelan’ in Roorkee, Vows to Implement Uniform Civil Code Across State (Watch Video).

UCC Draft Report Presented to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

#WATCH | Dehradun | UCC Committee Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai along with the drafting committee members hand over the UCC draft report to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a program organized at Mukhya Sevak Sadan. pic.twitter.com/xRMG700eWu — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

