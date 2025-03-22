Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 22 (PTI) The Opposition Congress-led UDF on Saturday announced a series of protests against the Union and state governments next month over various issues, including the permission granted for deep-sea mining.

Announcing the protests at the KPCC headquarters here, UDF Convenor M M Hassan said that front leaders and workers would carry out a protest march through the state's coastal belt from Nellikkunnu Beach in the northern Kasaragod district on April 21 to Vizhinjam here on April 29.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will lead the march, which will be attended by major UDF leaders at various locations, he said.

Criticising the Centre, the veteran leader said that it is moving ahead with deep-sea mining plans at a time when the coastal community is facing severe hardship.

"The Union government must withdraw from deep-sea mining plans, which endanger the state socially, economically, and environmentally," he claimed.

He also demanded that "the Kerala government should end its hide-and-seek game on the deep-sea mining issue."

Although a resolution was passed in the state assembly against deep-sea mining due to the opposition's firm stand, a public sector undertaking under the state government provided financial assistance to the Union Ministry of Mines to survey the Kollam coast, he alleged.

The UDF will also demand that the state government provide fuel subsidies to fishermen, as done in other states, and strengthen measures to check sea erosion along the state's coastlines.

He further stated that the opposition wants the government to rehabilitate coastal residents who are being evicted for the construction of the coastal highway within their hamlets.

The UDF will hold a day-and-night protest in front of local self-government institutions on April 4 and 5 against the state government's decision to cut funds for them.

The Congress-led front has also decided to stage a protest march in front of forest range offices in hill districts on April 10 against the increasing wild animal attacks, Hassan added.

