Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 27 (ANI): CPM leader MV Jayarajan accused the UDF and BJP of spreading false propaganda and attempting to overshadow development achievements.

Addressing a press conference, he said the Right-wing and sections of the media are deliberately downplaying development initiatives.

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He also criticised KC Venugopal, raising concerns over issues like price rise of essential commodities and the ongoing energy crisis. Jayarajan noted that the Centre had convened an all-party meeting, where opposition parties strongly criticised the Union government. However, he alleged that a Muslim League MP defended the Centre's failures.

He mocked the promise of a Rs 3,000 pension, calling it "the biggest joke of this era," and accused those who once termed pensions as "bribes" of hypocrisy. He added that contract appointments are continuing in Karnataka and Telangana.

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Jayarajan alleged that not just false propaganda but also character assassination is ongoing, referring to the controversy involving Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha, and claimed those responsible are still being protected.

On the "deal" allegations, he said UDF leaders themselves had exposed a deal during the 2021 elections, involving a transfer of money.

He also accused election observers of creating unnecessary controversies and showing bias. "BJP-UDF hoardings are not being removed, while boards with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image remain untouched, and those with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's image are removed. These are not election observers, but political observers," he said, demanding intervention from the Election Commission.

Jayarajan remarked that a BJP leader visiting AKG's memorial might be due to a sense of guilt, adding that he has details of CPM workers allegedly killed by BJP activists.

He expressed confidence that the Left will win in Thaliparamba, Peravoor, and other constituencies, and called for leaders like TK Govindan Master to actively campaign for the Left.

Kerala legislative assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)