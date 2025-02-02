Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 2 (PTI) Opposition Congress-led UDF on Sunday urged senior BJP leader and Union Minister George Kurian to withdraw his alleged remarks against Kerala in connection with budget allocations and tender an apology to the people of the state.

The Congress-led front said the statements of the Minister of State for Fisheries and Minority Affairs amounted to insulting the state, and so he had no right to continue anymore in his position.

In a hard-hitting statement, Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, said there was not even a mention of Kerala in the Union Budget 2025-26 and none of the demands of the state were considered in it.

When this was raised as a political criticism, the union minister reacted in a way insulting the entire people of the state, he said.

"George Kurian, who insulted the state, has no right to remain in office even for a moment. He should withdraw his statement and apologise," he said.

While reacting to the criticism by the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF against the Union Budget, Kurian had said on Saturday that if Kerala wants more funds from the Centre, the state should declare that it is backward in terms of education, infrastructure, and social welfare.

"You announce that Kerala is backward, that it does not have roads, good education, etc. If you say that Kerala is behind other states in terms of education, infrastructure, and social welfare, then the (Finance) Commission will examine it and give a report to the Central government. The union government will take a decision based on the report. It does not decide on its own," he said in New Delhi on Saturday.

Satheesan also wanted Suresh Gopi, another union minister from the state, and the state leadership of the BJP to clarify whether they also share a similar view.

The Congress leader asked the Sangh Parivar and the RSS to explain their role in the achievements of Kerala.

Criticising both the union ministers, he said neither Gopi nor Kurian have the will to achieve what the state needs.

He also warned that excessive efforts to implement the political agenda would erode the credibility of the annual budget.

The LoP further charged that the Sangh Parivar's attempt is to destroy the achievements made by Kerala over the years.

Alleging that the right-wing outfit's objective is reflected in Kurian's words, Satheesan also reminded him that he is a Keralite though he is a BJP minister.

The CPI(M) leadership in Kerala also vehemently criticised the minister for his statements.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal, and Satheesan had said that several of the state's demands, including a special financial package of Rs 24,000 crore and another package for the rehabilitation of Wayanad, were "ignored" in the Union Budget presented on Saturday.

They termed the budget "condemnable", "extremely disappointing" and "unfortunate".

