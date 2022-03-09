New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Minutes after a blast hit Slathia Chowk in Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the exact cause and origin of the blast is being worked out.

In a tweet today, Singh wrote, "Blast explosion around "Rehri" near Tehsildar office at #Udhampur. One life lost, 13 injured being moved to hospital. I am in touch with DC Indu Chib on minute to minute basis. Exact cause and origin of the blast being worked out..too early to draw any definite conclusion."

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 75% in 15-18 Age Group Administered First Dose of Vaccine, Says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

One person was killed and several injured in a blast outside the district court complex in the Jammu region's Udhampur town.

Speaking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police in Udhampur Vinod Kumar said, "A blast took place here in Udhampur town. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. One person has died and fourteen have been injured."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Two Arrested for Bid To Sexually Assault Lithuanian National in Nellore.

The injured have been hospitalised, he added.

Further probe in on. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)