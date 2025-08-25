Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 25 (ANI):The Dhar road in Udhampur's Dudar Nullah was blocked on Monday after massive boulders slid down mountains.

Speaking to ANI, a local stated that the fallen boulders had affected the moving vehicles.

"The route is blocked in Dudhar Nallah at Dhar Road..There are big rocks here. People are very upset. It happened in the morning...This has been happening all monsoon...People are trying to cross this road to reach Udhampur. A bus is trying to help the stranded people reach there...People are trying to get to the bus," the local told ANI.

A day earlier, a massive landslide triggered by rainfall near Balinallah on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur, crushing a petrol pump under its debris.

A massive landslide triggered by rainfall occurred near Balinallah on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur on Sunday, crushing a petrol pump under its debris.The owner of the petrol pump, Jai Pal Singh Jamwal, claimed that this incident happened around 6:30-7 pm.

"This incident happened around 7 pm... There was a crack in the mountain nearby, which caused the load on the petrol pump to be very high. Due to which this whole collapse happened," Jamwal said to ANI.

Jamwal further claimed that there were no casualties. He said, "There was no loss because we all could see that the mountain was cracking. So we had already taken out all the stuff. The shift boys had also moved aside. We had also shut down our sale and stopped the tankers. The fire brigade vehicle had also come here because we still have some stock lying with us..."

Moreover, Fire Officer Sunil said that the fire department reached the petrol pump as soon as they received the call. "It was raining continuously since morning... We saw a huge landslide here, which caused the hill to fall down. There was no loss of life here, but there was a lot of damage to the HP petrol pump. The landslide is still going on," Sunil said to ANI.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday held a meeting with officials at Raj Bhavan in Jammu to take stock of the flood situation in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. JK Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union MoS Jitendra Singh were also present during the meeting. (ANI)

