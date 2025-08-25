New Delhi, August 25: Amid growing speculation over former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Dhankar resigned due to health issues and dismissed the opposition's claims that he was under "house arrest". In an interview with ANI the Union Home Minister said, "Dhankar Sahab's resignation letter is clear in itself. He has cited health reasons for his resignation. He has also expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Prime Minister and other ministers and government members for his good tenure."

When asked about Dhankar being under "house arrest", as claimed by certain opposition leaders, Shah said the interpretation of truth and lies should not rely solely on opposition statements and warned against making a fuss over the former VP's resignation. ‘Why Did He Tear Manmohan Singh’s Ordinance?’: Amit Shah Questions Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Moral Stand’ on Constitution Amendment Bill 2025 (Watch Video).

Amit Shah Dismisses Opposition Claims on Jagdeep Dhankar's Resignation

#WATCH | On opposition raising questions about the resignation of former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union HM Amit Shah says, "...'Baat ka batangad nahi banana chahiye' (don't make a fuss about it). Dhankhar ji was on a constitutional post and during his tenure, he did good work… pic.twitter.com/jJGRMogynf — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

"It seems like your interpretation of truth and lies is based on what the opposition has to say. We shouldn't make a fuss out of all this. Dhankar held a constitutional post and discharged his duties as per the constitution. He resigned due to personal health reasons. One should not deliberate much on the issue," Shah said.

The remarks come after opposition leaders raised questions about the sudden resignation, claiming Dhankar had been "silenced" by the government. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it was the first time in the country's history that a Vice President's resignation was accompanied by what he described as silencing. Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also criticised the centre, questioning Dhankar's whereabouts and accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of taking the country back to "medieval times." Amit Shah Releases Special Postal Stamp on Occasion of Completion of 100 Years of Vithalbhai Patel As First Indian Speaker in Central Legislative Assembly (Watch Video).

"We are going back to medieval times when the king could just remove anybody at will. There's no concept of what an elected person is. He doesn't like your face, so he tells ED to put a case, and then a democratically elected person is wiped out within 30 days. Also, let's not forget why we are electing a new Vice President. Just yesterday I was having a conversation with somebody and I said, you know, where is the old vice president gone? He's gone," Gandhi said in a press conference on August 20.

Supreme Court advocate and senior leader Kapil Sibal also raised the question of whether a habeas corpus petition should be filed given Dhankar's absence from public view. However, the BJP has maintained that Dhankar resigned due to health reasons and dismissed suggestions of any differences with him.

Jagdeep Dhankar resigned on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 21, stating that he wanted "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice." At the time, he was serving as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and had submitted his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu.