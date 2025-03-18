Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 18 (ANI): The building of a vital bridge across Chapel Nallah in Ramnagar Tehsil, Udhampur district, is progressing slowly, causing immense hardship to about 70,000-80,000 people living in 15-20 villages.

The work on the project, which started in December 2023, is still far from completion, compelling students to travel across the drain without a bridge and causing immense inconvenience to patients and regular commuters.

Also Read | Centre and WhatsApp Join Forces To Extend 'Scam Se Bacho' Safety Campaign To Combat With Digital Frauds and Scams.

According to Parshotam Kumar Joshi, Executive Engineer at PWD Ramnagar, the bridge's construction is not yet complete. Approaches were being made for the construction; however, due to the rains and landslides, the bridge had cracks. Also, the material used to construct the bridge was of poor quality, which caused some of the construction work to be demolished. As per engineer Joshi, the project comes under NABARD and has to be completed in 18 months.

"The bridge which is going viral in the media is complete now; its abutments are made, and the approach is in progress. The approach work which was going on was demolished due to rain. Even at the time of our visit, we had said not to process it further because the material was not good. During this time, the rain started, due to which cracks appeared in the wall and the wall also fell in a landslide. We have demolished all the poor-quality material,l and further instructions are that we will not allow any poor-quality material. This project was under NABARD, and it was to be completed in 18 months. We have issued a notice on this and have said to complete the bridge work on time", Parshotam Kumar Joshi said to ANI on Tuesday.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: 30 Shanties, Two Factories Gutted in Massive Blaze in Dwarka Mor Area, No One Injured.

The 40-meter-long steel girder bridge, costing Rs. 2.32 crores under NABARD, would link Surni Panchayat through Neeli Jandrore to block headquarters Ghordi in District Udhampur. To date, only abutment work has been done, and approach construction work is ongoing.

Heavy rains in recent times triggered a landslide that destroyed the half-finished approach work and developed cracks in the breast walls. After an official inspection, the contractor was directed to demolish the affected structures and begin again.

Locals have accused the contractor of using low-quality materials in the current construction, and department officials issued a warning to the contractor to follow quality standards.

As construction delays persist, thousands of residents from neighbouring villages struggle daily to reach vital services, with students, patients, and workers suffering the most from having to cross the perilous path. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)