New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Congress leader Udit Raj accused the Central government of harassment after officials from the Directorate of Estates moved to evict his residence at Pandara Park in New Delhi on Friday. Government sources, however, said the eviction was being carried out because the bungalow, occupied by Raj's wife, Seema Raj, was being held beyond the permitted period despite an eviction order.

The Congress leader said the house is in his wife's name and criticised the authorities for bypassing court procedures, calling the action an "atrocity" and questioning the treatment of common people, Dalits, and backward classes.

"This house is in my wife's name... This is Manohar Lal Khattar's ministry, and when I try to meet him, he does not even meet. This is the atrocity of the Modi government, that my things are being thrown away like this, and no one has been subjected to such atrocities in independent India. They do not even listen to the court... When we are being harassed, what must be happening to the common poor, Dalits, and backward people of the country? If the court says on October 28, then we will vacate the house," Raj told ANI.

Seema Raj, Udit Raj's wife and retired Principal Director General of Income Tax, said they had requested more time after her retirement in November 2024, citing personal reasons, including her father's recent death, and had even offered to pay market rent.

"The matter is quite simple: my superannuation retirement was on November 30, 2024, and I could retain my accommodation for the next six months. I had even paid the license fee. My father was very ill and recently passed away. I repeatedly wrote to the Directorate of Estates to give some time to arrange for another accommodation... I even said to pay the market rent after 30 May... In September, we appealed to the court, and still no action was taken. On 28th October, the matter is listed for the hearing. We have only asked for a one-month stay... They have come deliberately on such a day when the courts are not open," she said.

Meanwhile, government sources told ANI that Seema Raj was occupying the government bungalow despite an eviction order.

Sources said that Seema Raj, who retired as Principal Director General of Income Tax on November 30, 2024, continues to occupy the Type-VIB government accommodation at C-I/38, Pandara Park, despite having been served an eviction order in August. The prestigious Pandara Park bungalow was originally allotted to Seema Raj on February 10, 2024, during her tenure as Principal Director General. Following her superannuation, she was permitted to retain the property until May 31, 2025, in accordance with standard government rules that allow a six-month retention period for retired officials.

Sources said that Seema Raj remained in unauthorised occupation of the government property for five months beyond the deadline, prompting legal action under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

The case was referred to the Litigation Section on June 12, 2025, after Seema failed to vacate by the stipulated date. The Estate Officer issued a show cause notice on June 16, to which she responded by appearing before the officer on June 23. Despite this, an eviction order was passed on August 5 and served to her on August 11, they said.

As a consequence of the unauthorised occupation, damage charges of approximately Rs 21.45 lakh have accrued against the retired official. Despite the eviction order being in effect for several months, Raj has yet to vacate the property, the government sources added. (ANI)

