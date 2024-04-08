India News

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): On the eve of Ugadi festival, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S. Abdul Nazeer has extended his warmest wishes and said it is a festival of joy that brings with it new hope of a bright future.

The festival of Ugadi will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9. On this occasion, S. Abdul Nazeer has given a message and extended his warm greetings to all Telugu people living across the world.

The Governor said, "On the happy and auspicious occasion of 'Ugadi,' Telugu New Year Day, I extend my heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to all Telugu people living across the world. Ugadi is a festival of joy and happiness as the New Year brings with it new hope of a bright future."

Abdul Nazeer also hopes that the festival brings peace and happiness among people. "I hope 'Sri Krodhi Nama Samvatsara Ugadi' will usher in peace, prosperity, harmony and happiness among the people of all sections of the