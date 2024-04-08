India News | "Ugadi Brings with It New Hope of Bright Future:" Andhra Pradesh Governor

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. On the eve of Ugadi festival, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S. Abdul Nazeer has extended his warmest wishes and said it is a festival of joy that brings with it new hope of a bright future.

Agency News ANI| Apr 08, 2024 11:40 AM IST
A+
A-
India News |
Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer (File photo/ANI)

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): On the eve of Ugadi festival, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S. Abdul Nazeer has extended his warmest wishes and said it is a festival of joy that brings with it new hope of a bright future.

The festival of Ugadi will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9. On this occasion, S. Abdul Nazeer has given a message and extended his warm greetings to all Telugu people living across the world.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Trolled for Faux Pas at PM Narendra Modi's Rally in Nawada As Bihar CM Predicts NDA Will Win 'More Than 4,000 Seats' in Lok Sabha Election 2024 (Watch Video).

The Governor said, "On the happy and auspicious occasion of 'Ugadi,' Telugu New Year Day, I extend my heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to all Telugu people living across the world. Ugadi is a festival of joy and happiness as the New Year brings with it new hope of a bright future."

Abdul Nazeer also hopes that the festival brings peace and happiness among people. "I hope 'Sri Krodhi Nama Samvatsara Ugadi' will usher in peace, prosperity, harmony and happiness among the people of all sections of the Car Driver Narrowly Misses Collision With Massive Truck Approaching From Opposite Direction on One-way Road on Hill, Chilling Video Surfaces Car Driver Narrowly Misses Collision With Massive Truck Approaching From Opposite Direction on One-way Road on Hill, Chilling Video Surfaces

  • Festivals
    Cheti Chand 2024 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers and Facebook Photos for Jhulelal Jayanti and Sindhi New Year Celebrations Cheti Chand 2024 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers and Facebook Photos for Jhulelal Jayanti and Sindhi New Year Celebrations
  • Videos
    Eid Mubarak 2024 Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes And Wishes For Family And Friends Eid Mubarak 2024 Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes And Wishes For Family And Friends
    • Close
    Search

    India News | "Ugadi Brings with It New Hope of Bright Future:" Andhra Pradesh Governor

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. On the eve of Ugadi festival, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S. Abdul Nazeer has extended his warmest wishes and said it is a festival of joy that brings with it new hope of a bright future.

    Agency News ANI| Apr 08, 2024 11:40 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News |
    Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer (File photo/ANI)

    Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): On the eve of Ugadi festival, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S. Abdul Nazeer has extended his warmest wishes and said it is a festival of joy that brings with it new hope of a bright future.

    The festival of Ugadi will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9. On this occasion, S. Abdul Nazeer has given a message and extended his warm greetings to all Telugu people living across the world.

    Also Read | Nitish Kumar Trolled for Faux Pas at PM Narendra Modi's Rally in Nawada As Bihar CM Predicts NDA Will Win 'More Than 4,000 Seats' in Lok Sabha Election 2024 (Watch Video).

    The Governor said, "On the happy and auspicious occasion of 'Ugadi,' Telugu New Year Day, I extend my heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to all Telugu people living across the world. Ugadi is a festival of joy and happiness as the New Year brings with it new hope of a bright future."

    Abdul Nazeer also hopes that the festival brings peace and happiness among people. "I hope 'Sri Krodhi Nama Samvatsara Ugadi' will usher in peace, prosperity, harmony and happiness among the people of all sections of the society."

    Also Read | How Many Seats Are There in Lok Sabha, 543 or 545? Know State-Wise Lok Sabha Constituency Numbers in India.

    In the Telugu calendar, Ugadi marks the beginning of the new year and is celebrated with zeal in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The festival is known by different names. It is known as 'Ugadi' in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and by the name of 'Gudi Padwa' in Maharashtra.

    A month ago, the governor had also extended his warmest wishes to the people on the occasion of Mahashivratri. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    India News |
    Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer (File photo/ANI)

    Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): On the eve of Ugadi festival, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S. Abdul Nazeer has extended his warmest wishes and said it is a festival of joy that brings with it new hope of a bright future.

    The festival of Ugadi will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9. On this occasion, S. Abdul Nazeer has given a message and extended his warm greetings to all Telugu people living across the world.

    Also Read | Nitish Kumar Trolled for Faux Pas at PM Narendra Modi's Rally in Nawada As Bihar CM Predicts NDA Will Win 'More Than 4,000 Seats' in Lok Sabha Election 2024 (Watch Video).

    The Governor said, "On the happy and auspicious occasion of 'Ugadi,' Telugu New Year Day, I extend my heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to all Telugu people living across the world. Ugadi is a festival of joy and happiness as the New Year brings with it new hope of a bright future."

    Abdul Nazeer also hopes that the festival brings peace and happiness among people. "I hope 'Sri Krodhi Nama Samvatsara Ugadi' will usher in peace, prosperity, harmony and happiness among the people of all sections of the society."

    Also Read | How Many Seats Are There in Lok Sabha, 543 or 545? Know State-Wise Lok Sabha Constituency Numbers in India.

    In the Telugu calendar, Ugadi marks the beginning of the new year and is celebrated with zeal in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The festival is known by different names. It is known as 'Ugadi' in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and by the name of 'Gudi Padwa' in Maharashtra.

    A month ago, the governor had also extended his warmest wishes to the people on the occasion of Mahashivratri. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Allu Arjun
    50K+ searches
    Krunal Pandya
    50K+ searches
    Manchester United
    50K+ searches
    Chelsea
    20K+ searches
    Allu Arjun Birthday
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics

    -actress-birthday-view-pic-5878079.html" title="Dear EXes: Nithya Menen Exudes Stylish Vibes, First Look Poster Unveiled on Actress' Birthday (View Pic)" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

    Dear EXes: Nithya Menen Exudes Stylish Vibes, First Look Poster Unveiled on Actress' Birthday (View Pic)

  • KL Rahul Defends 160 Plus Total for 13th Time As Lucknow Super Giants Captain, Achieves Feat During LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Clash

  • Sex Change Surgery: Supreme Court Seeks Response of Centre, CARA on PIL Alleging Unregulated Sex Change Surgeries in India

  • Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Address Inaugural Rallies for Maharashtra First Phase General Polls Today

  • RGU Students in Arunachal Pradesh Stage Sit-In Protest in Support of Ladakh's Statehood Demand: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 8, 2024

  • Allu Arjun Turns 42! Allu Sneha Reddy Hosts a Pushpa -Themed Birthday Bash for Husband- Check Inside Pics From Celebrations!

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Allu Arjun
    50K+ searches
    Krunal Pandya
    50K+ searches
    Manchester United
    50K+ searches
    Chelsea
    20K+ searches
    Allu Arjun Birthday
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly