Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 20 (ANI): Customs officials arrested a Ugandan woman arriving from Ethiopia at the Chennai airport and seized methaqualone and heroin worth Rs 5.35 crore.

Based on intelligence, a woman of Ugandan nationality who arrived from Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines Flight no ET-692 on Sunday was intercepted by the Chennai Air Customs officers.

Chennai Customs said the woman's baggage was identified to contain drugs by the Sniffer Dog Orio. The officers then recovered 1,542 gram of methaqualone and 644 grams of heroin concealed in her check-in baggage. The drugs were totally valued at Rs 5.35 crore.

Customs officers seized the drugs under NDPS Act, 1985 and the woman was arrested.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

