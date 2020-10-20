New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI on Tuesday suspended Pankaj Goyal, an assistant director general posted at its regional office in Delhi, with immediate effect, pending inquiry into charges of corruption.

"... a case against...Pankaj Goyal...Assistant Director General posted at Regional Office, Delhi of the Unique Identification Authority of India in respect of a criminal offence is under investigation/inquiry," as per an order signed by UIDAI CEO Pankaj Kumar.

The order further said Goyal has been placed under suspension "with immediate effect".

