New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed the need for decisive international action against terrorism and those supporting it in a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who expressed support for India's fight against cross-border terrorism.

The Prime Minister's Office said Lammy strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

Modi expressed satisfaction at the successful conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement and Double Contribution Convention and appreciated the constructive engagement by both sides that led to this milestone.

The PMO statement said Modi welcomed the growing momentum in bilateral ties and expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He welcomed the continued collaboration under the Technology Security Initiative and noted its potential to shape trusted and secure innovation ecosystems.

Lammy conveyed the UK's strong interest in further enhancing cooperation across key sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, innovation and clean energy.

He expressed confidence that the FTA will unlock new economic opportunities for both countries.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues, the statement said.

It said, "The UK Foreign Secretary strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed support for India's fight against cross-border terrorism. PM Modi underscored the need for decisive international action against terrorism and those who support it."

In a post on X, Lammy said the two countries will continue working together to deepen partnership and deliver growth and security.

"Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for your warm welcome to India. Building on the free trade agreement between our great countries, we will continue working together to deepen our partnership, celebrate our unique living bridge, and deliver growth and security," the foreign secretary said.

Meanwhile, Lammy also held extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India expects partners to understand its policy of "zero tolerance" against terrorism and it will never countenance "perpetrators of evil" being put on par with its victims, Jaishankar said in his televised opening remarks.

The UK foreign secretary arrived in New Delhi this morning on a two-day visit to review various aspects of the strategic partnership.

"Great to see my friend Dr S Jaishankar in Delhi today. We are advancing a new era in UK-India relations — boosting trade and technology, tackling the climate crisis and providing greater security for our people," Lammy said in another post on X.

