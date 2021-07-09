Gopeshwar, Jul 9 (PTI) The body of an ascetic was found near the Badrinath temple here in Uttarakhand on Friday, police said.

It was recovered by state disaster response force personnel from near the Vasudhara waterfall, Badrinath Station House Officer Satyendra Singh said.

The deceased has been identified Bhangu Das from Gujarat, he said and added that identification was done with the help of an ID card found in his pocket.

The body has been sent for a post mortem to ascertain the cause of death, Singh said.

