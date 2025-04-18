Dehradun, Apr 18 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Friday sent back a chief engineer to his original department and issued show-cause notices to five other engineers for negligence in various works, including the construction of roads, under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Kumaon region.

According to an official statement, Chief Engineer SN Singh, posted in Almora, has been sent back to Irrigation Department for negligence in his work and being absent from the office without information.

Uttarakhand Rural Road Development Agency CEO Himanshu Khurana issued the order in this regard.

Till further orders, the charge of chief engineer has been given to the superintending engineer of PMGSY (Circle Jeolikote).

Officials said that the action has been taken due to Singh not taking effective steps regarding the quality of the works, lack of supervision and control over subordinate personnel and slow progress in the process of compensation distribution.

Similarly, show cause notices have been issued to Vinod Kumar, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Section, Almora, Executive Engineer-in-Charge Gyanesh Chandra Upadhyay and Assistant Engineer KN Sati for not taking effective steps on the complaints received regarding the quality of Danya Ara Salpad road.

Show cause notices have also been issued to Meena Bhatt, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Kathgodam and Assistant Engineer Sanjay Tiwari for not properly addressing the complaints received regarding the quality of MRL 18 Kasiyalekh Budibana Soupi motor road.

All engineers have been directed to provide explanation within two days.

