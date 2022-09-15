Dehradun, Sep 15 (PTI) Uttarakhand School Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat has ordered the demolition of all dilapidated school buildings in the state, a day after the ceiling of a rundown toilet at a primary school in Champawat district collapsed, killing an eight-year-old student and injuring three others.

Expressing grief over the incident, Rawat said a district-wise survey should be conducted to identify all dilapidated school buildings and ensure their demolition to prevent such incidents in future.

Also Read | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of 7 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1128 Crore in Madhya Pradesh.

Director, school education, Bansidhar Tiwari said he has written to all district education officers asking them to identify such buildings and demolish them immediately.

Tiwari said the school management is to be blamed for Wednesday's incident as instructions not to use dilapidated buildings for schools are issued from time to time.

Also Read | Make India Number One Mission: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Rajasthan on October 7-8.

He asked officials to ensure that classes are held in safe buildings only and students are kept at a safe distance from trees, electricity wires and transformers on school campus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)