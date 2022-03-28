Nainital, Mar 28 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday directed the Haridwar senior superintendent of police (SSP) to provide security to an inter-faith couple wanting to get married after the woman faced kidnapping and death threats from her family.

The order was issued by a division bench of the high court comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Twari and Justice R C Khulbe on a petition filed by the woman seeking protection of the court.

The woman, a Muslim, had first filed a complaint in this regard with the SSP, Haridwar, on March 22, saying that she wanted to get married to a Hindu man but her family were against it.

However, as the threats from her family increased she moved the court to seek its intervention.

