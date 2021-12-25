Dehradun, Dec 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat left a cabinet meeting in a huff on Friday night, triggering speculation that he might resign as a minister.

Sources said Rawat left the meeting as he was angry that a proposal for a medical college in Kotdwar -- his constituency -- was not being cleared by the cabinet.

Also Read | Omicron Spread: COVID-19 Infection Rate in Goa Has Risen From 1.8% to 3.5%, Says CM Pramod Sawant.

However, talking to a television news channel, state BJP chief Madan Kaushik dismissed reports of Rawat's resignation as a "rumour".

There was also talk about the resignation of BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau. However, his son Gaurav Sharma denied it, saying they were surprised when the news was flashed by some television channels.

Also Read | Night Curfew in Maharashtra: State Govt Imposes Curfew From 9 PM to 6 AM To Curb Spread of Omicron COVID-19 Variant; Check Guidelines.

Interestingly, Kau received a call from Delhi soon after the speculation surfaced that he went to meet Rawat to dissuade him from resigning as a minister.

Both Rawat and Kau had rebelled against former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat in 2016 and crossed over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rawat is the forest minister in Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)