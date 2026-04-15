Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Block Programme Manager, Aftab Ahmad of Rajouri district, praised the flagship programme of the Government of India, the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), which is implemented there under the name 'Umeed'.

He informed that there are at least 9,000 members associated with the programme and 1,100 Self-Help Groups (SHGs). He said that efforts have been made to coordinate with them and ensure that they receive the intended benefits.

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While working in collaboration with the department, he said, "We have made concerted efforts to raise awareness about this initiative at the grassroots level, reaching every household, and the community has indeed reaped its benefits."

Speaking about eco-friendly handicraft items made by women using chir pine needles, he said, "It is a very simple process, as it does not require them to purchase raw materials from any external source. When people take their livestock out for grazing, they simultaneously gather dry pine needles that have fallen to the ground. They collect these needles, bring them home, wash and dry them, and then, using just a needle and thread, they craft various products. These items are entirely eco-friendly and have no adverse environmental impact."

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A resident, Aarti, said, "When this scheme reached us in 2014, we used to sit idle all day and remain confined to our kitchen chores. We neither stepped out of the house nor were we aware of anything happening in the outside world. When this scheme came our way, we joined a Self-Help Group (SHG); subsequently, we brought other women on board as well. Today, we are self-reliant. Currently, at least 100 to 150 women are working alongside us."

NRLM is a central poverty alleviation scheme aimed at empowering rural poor women by organising them into SHGs to achieve financial independence, sustainable livelihoods, and improved access to financial services. (ANI)

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