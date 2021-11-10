Shimla, Nov 10 (PTI) A United Nations delegation met the Himachal Pradesh Police chief here to discuss the safety and security of UN officials working in the state, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The delegation of UN Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) from New Delhi was headed by Elias Legesse Woldeyes, Security Advisor, United Nations, India and Bhutan.

It discussed with Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, safety and security-related issues of UN officials working throughout the state, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The DGP apprised the delegation members that Himachal Pradesh is the most peaceful state in the country nevertheless they need to be mindful of certain precautions, do's and don'ts during their stay.

The DGP also issued necessary directions to the police officers about the safety and security of the UN officials in the state.

The delegation members expressed their complete satisfaction towards the steps taken by the state police and expressed gratitude to the DGP for addressing their concern.

